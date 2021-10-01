Brazil’s Amazon records least September fires in 20 years

AP National

By DAVID BILLER

Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The number of fires in Brazil’s Amazon during the month of September dropped to the lowest in two decades. September is historically Brazil’s worst month for forest fires and, while the data is positive, environmental experts question whether the trend will be confirmed by coming months. Ane Alencar, science director at the Amazon Environmental Research Institute, said significantly above-average rainfall in the Amazon was the main inhibitor keeping ranchers from setting fire to felled trees in September. Márcio Astrini, executive secretary of the Climate Observatory, welcomed the data, but remains skeptical it will continue given still-elevated deforestation levels and limited enforcement.