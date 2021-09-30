S. Africa president lobbies British PM over travel ban

AP National

By GERALD IMRAY

Associated Press

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says he has had discussions with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson aimed at removing South Africa from a travel “red list” that bans visitors to the U.K. because of COVID-19. The U.K.’s restrictions also mean anyone traveling from Britain to South Africa face a mandatory 10-day quarantine when returning home to Britain. That’s even if they are fully vaccinated and test negative for the coronavirus. Ramaphosa says he “put South Africa’s case” to Johnson and is hoping for a “positive outcome” in the coming days. South Africa was one of a number of nations angered by the U.K’s updated travel restrictions. Some accusing Britain of discrimination for seemingly not recognizing vaccines received in other countries.