More Afghan evacuees will begin arriving in US next week

AP National

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military expects to begin receiving new Afghanistan evacuees in the United States next week, as thousands begin to wrap up a three-week pause in Europe and the Middle East to get measles shots. Gen. Glen VanHerck, head of U.S. Northern Command, says there are about 14,000 Afghans overseas that are expected to come to the U.S. He says there are currently about 53,000 scattered across eight U.S. military installations in America. Thousands of Afghans were airlifted out of Afghanistan in a chaotic evacuation effort in the wake of the U.S. military withdrawal and the swift takeover of the country by the Taliban.