Case ends against man wrongly convicted of 5 kids’ deaths

By ED WHITE
Associated Press

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Murder charges have been dismissed against a man who spent 15 years in prison for the fire-related deaths of five children in suburban Detroit. It’s the climax of an investigation that found misconduct by police and prosecutors. Fifty-year-old Juwan Deering will not face a second trial. A judge on Thursday granted the request of Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald, who took a fresh look at Deering’s case. He walked into court shackled at the waist but walked out as a free man with no restraints. Deering said afterward: “It’s been a hard uphill battle.” He has insisted that he was innocent. And an investigation found that favorable evidence was not shared with his lawyer before his 2006 trial.

