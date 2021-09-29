Baltimore argues Catholic group’s rally could bring violence

AP National

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

A conservative Roman Catholic media outlet is seeking a court order to stage a rally during a U.S. bishops’ meeting in Baltimore. U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander scheduled a hearing Thursday for the lawsuit that rally planners St. Michael’s Media filed against the city. St. Michael’s claims city officials cancelled the planned Nov. 16 rally at a city waterfront pavilion because they disapprove of the group’s religious message. The city says the gathering poses a threat to public safety, claiming St. Michael’s cheered on the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January. St. Michael’s says it picked the date and location for its rally to coincide with a U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops meeting.