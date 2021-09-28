Greece: Afghan refugees fly to Portugal for resettlement

AP National

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece say 41 Afghan refugees have flown from Athens to Portugal as part of a bilateral agreement to resettle 1,000 people who have been granted asylum. The Afghans traveled to Greece before the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August. Greek officials said Tuesday that another 43 are expected to fly to Portugal in the coming weeks. Athens is seeking to reduce the number of refugees living in the country through bilateral agreements with other European Union members. Greece has the fifth-highest number of pending asylum applications among EU countries after Germany, France, Spain and Italy.