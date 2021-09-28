EU aims for deal with Turkey to stem migrant flows to Cyprus

AP National

By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS

Associated Press

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The European Union’s Home Affairs Commissioner says the 27-nation bloc could work out ways to stem the flow of migrants from Turkey to Cyprus and other EU countries when she holds high-level talks in Ankara next month. Ylva Johansson says “it’s not impossible to find a way forward” on preventing migrants from making their way from Turkey to Cyprus. She said that’s because the number of migrants reaching the ethnically split island nation isn’t large relative to the huge number of refugees whom Turkey hosts. She spoke Tuesday after talks with the Cypriot interior minister, Johansson says Cyprus has the most asylum applications in the EU relative to its population.