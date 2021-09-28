Global shares mostly fall on China energy, Evergrande fears

AP National

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly lower as concerns about China chip away at investor optimism. Benchmarks fell in Paris, Frankfurt and Tokyo but rose in Hong Kong and Shanghai. U.S. futures are also down. A power crunch in some areas of China has shut down factories and left some households without electricity under an effort to meet official energy use targets. Another lingering market is the possible collapse of one of China’s biggest real estate developers Evergrande. Investors were taking a wait-and-see stance in Tokyo ahead of Wednesday’s vote for the leader of Japan’s ruling party.