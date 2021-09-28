Apartment building explosion in Sweden injures up to 20

AP National

HELSINKI (AP) — A powerful explosion in an apartment building in Sweden’s second-largest city has injured up to 20 people and forced the evacuation of hundreds more. A police spokesperson said said eight people were taken to the hospital and the cause of the explosion was not yet known. The explosion took place just before 5 a.m. Tuesday in central Goteborg. Fires spread to several apartments, and the local fire department was still working to extinguish the flames hours later. A building resident told daily newspaper Goteborg Tidning he saw desperate people who “hung from balconies, climbing over balconies. There was one who fell. It was very dramatic and a very fast course of fire and smoke.”