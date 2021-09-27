Strong quake hits Greek island of Crete; 1 dead, 9 injured

AP National

By ELENA BECATOROS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A strong earthquake struck the Greek island of Crete and killed one person and injured several more. Home and churches were damaged and rock slides occurred near the country’s fourth-largest city. The quake on Monday had a preliminary magnitude of at least 5.8 and sent people fleeing into the streets in the city of Heraklion. Schools were evacuated. Repeated aftershocks rattled the area and added to damage in villages near the epicenter.