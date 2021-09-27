Gov’t forces disperse protesters in Yemeni city, 7 wounded

AP National

By AHMED AL-HAJ

Associated Press

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Officials say security forces of Yemen’s internationally recognized government have violently dispersed thousands of protesters decrying deteriorating economic conditions in a southwestern province, wounding at least seven people. Demonstrators took to the streets of Taiz, one of Yemen’s largest cities, to protest an unprecedented drop in the value of Yemen’s currency, the rial. The accelerating decline has made it difficult for most Yemenis to meet their basic needs, including having enough food, the officials said. The protesters roamed the streets of the city and burned ties before security forces dispersed them by firing into the air. They also beat the fleeing demonstrators with batons, they said.