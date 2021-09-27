Federal judges: NYC can impose vaccine mandate on teachers

AP National

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals panel has given the green light for New York City to impose a vaccine mandate on its teachers and other workers. The three-judge panel late Monday lifted an order suspending the mandate until the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan could consider complaints from a group of teachers. The mandate was set to go into effect Monday when an appeals judge temporarily blocked it late Friday. The panel to which the case was assigned decided to reject a temporary blockage of the mandate after both sides in the dispute submitted written arguments.