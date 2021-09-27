Biden getting COVID-19 booster shot after authorization

AP National

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to receive his COVID-19 booster shot. Monday’s booster shot comes days after federal regulators recommended a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for Americans age 65 or older and approved them for others with preexisting medical conditions and high-risk work environments. Biden is 78. He got his first shot on Dec. 21 and his second dose three weeks later, on Jan. 11, along with his wife, Jill Biden. It’s unclear whether the first lady will also receive the booster dose Monday. Biden has been a champion of booster doses since the U.S. experienced a sharp rise in coronavirus cases from the delta variant in the summer.