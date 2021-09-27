Army: Soldier says she was assaulted by Afghan refugees

AP National

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

Fort Bliss officials say a soldier reported that she was assaulted by a small group of Afghan refugees at the Army post’s shelter complex in New Mexico. A Fort Bliss statement said the assault happened Sept. 19 at the Doña Ana County Range Complex. A Defense Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation, said the soldier escaped her assailants with minor physical injuries. The official said the assault was not sexual. The official says the FBI is investigating. Fort Bliss says it’s strengthening security measures in the complex near El Paso.