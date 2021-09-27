After ‘Verzuz’ series success, Timbaland creates Beatclub

AP National

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Timbaland paved his own way as a hit-making producer for elite acts like Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z, but now he’s creating a lane for aspiring music creators to collaborate with the industry’s biggest performers. While his uber-successful “Verzuz” series with Swizz Beatz remains popular, Timbaland has a new venture called Beatclub, an online beat-selling marketplace. It’s a digital platform for music makers to connect with musicians, producers, songwriters, music publishers and record labels. Beatclub expects to officially launch later this year, but several top-line musicians and producer have already joined Beatclub including J. Cole and Mike WiLL Made-It. Justin Timberlake announced Monday that he’s also joining Beatclub.