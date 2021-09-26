Israeli troops kill 4 Palestinians in West Bank clashes

AP National

By ILAN BEN ZION

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says at least four Palestinian gunmen were killed in shootouts with Israeli forces during a sweeping West Bank arrest operation cracking down on the Islamic militant group Hamas. The Israeli military said Sunday that an officer and soldier suffered serious injuries when troops came under fire during an arrest, and were airlifted to a hospital for medical treatment. The violence was the deadliest between Israeli troops and Palestinian militants in weeks and came amid heightened tensions following this year’s 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.