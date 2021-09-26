Global shares mixed as virus fears cloud economic outlook

AP National

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mixed as fears of further waves of coronavirus outbreaks cloud the economic outlook, tempering gains. European shares rose in early trading Monday while shares in Asia were mixed. U.S. futures were higher. Japan’s ruling party holds an election this week to choose a leader, who is likely to be the next prime minister. All the candidates are promising further fiscal stimulus measures to help kick-start growth stalled by the pandemic. In Singapore, further COVID-19 restrictions began in an attempt to curb the virus’ spread, as daily new cases topped last year’s peak.