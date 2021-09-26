6 improving at Tennessee hospital after grocery shooting

AP National

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A hospital spokeswoman says six people who were wounded in a mass shooting at a Tennessee supermarket are no longer in critical condition. Angie Golding, a spokeswoman for Regional One Health in Memphis, told news outlets that one person was in serious condition and five others were in good condition Sunday. On Thursday, a gunman killed one person and himself and wounded 14 others at a Kroger in Collierville, east of Memphis. Police say the victims included 10 employees and five customers. A family friend says the gunman worked in a sushi business at the store. The Collierville store remains closed.