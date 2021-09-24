Companies, activists push to speed zero-emission truck sales

AP National

By STEVE LeBLANC

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Officials from companies with fleets of trucks are urging governors across the country to embrace a rule meant to speed the adoption of zero-emission trucks and reduce a potent source of greenhouse gases spewed from the large commercial vehicles. Representatives of companies like IKEA, Nestle, Siemens, Etsy, eBay, Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever joined with environmental activists and investors in a letter released Friday to call for the wide adoption of the Advanced Clean Trucks. The ACT rule requires manufacturers of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles to increase sales of zero-emission models in states where the policy is approved.