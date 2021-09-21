US, China unveil separate big steps to fight climate change

AP National

By SETH BORENSTEIN and CHRISTINA LARSON

AP Science Writers

Both China and the United States are starting new financial attacks on climate change. China’s president Tuesday told the United Nations that his country will stop funding coal-fired power plants abroad. President Joe Biden says he will double how much the United States spends to help poor nations switch to cleaner energy and cope with global warming’s worsening impacts. The two nations are key to success of upcoming climate negotiations in less than six weeks. A joint US-China agreement paved the way for the historic 2015 Paris accord. This time the two countries, which are not getting along, made their announcements separately.