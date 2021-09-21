Qatar’s ruler urges world leaders not to boycott Taliban

AP National

By AYA BATRAWY

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The ruling emir of Qatar has urged world leaders gathered at the United Nations against turning their backs on Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers. Qatar has played a pivotal role in Afghanistan in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal. Qatar’s ruler told heads of state at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday that the international community must continue to support Afghanistan at this critical stage and “to separate humanitarian aid from political differences.” In blunt remarks on the need to engage with the group, he said nations must continue dialogue with the Taliban because “boycott only leads to polarization and reactions, whereas dialogue could bring in positive results.”