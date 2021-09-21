Police: Woman wanted after report of puppy thrown into ocean

AP National

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Police are searching for a woman after beachgoers reported that an injured puppy was being thrown into the ocean at a Georgia beach earlier this month. Tybee Island police say officers encountered the dog’s owner and retrieved the puppy. Police say she told officers her dog had been injured a week earlier, and she didn’t have the money to seek medical treatment. Police say they cited Candy Selena Marban with violating a city cruelty to animals ordinance and allowed her to go. Police say officers then took the puppy in for emergency medical treatment in Savannah. After a veterinarian decided the puppy would have to be euthanized because its injuries were so severe, detectives secured a warrant for a more serious felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.