In Russian Far East city, discontent smolders amid election

By DANIEL KOZIN

KHABAROVSK, Russia (AP) — In the city of Khabarovsk in Russia’s Far East. a few demonstrators gather nightly in a chronic reminder of mass protests last year demanding the release of the region’s former governor, Sergei Furgal. He was arrested on charges of being involved in murders of businessmen over a decade ago. His Kremlin-appointed replacement, Mikhail Degtyaryov, is on the ballot for governor in three days of voting that ends Sunday and coincides with the national election for parliament. The race, which includes three other lightly regarded candidates, will be closely watched to gauge how much anger remains against the Kremlin in the region, located seven time zones east of Moscow.