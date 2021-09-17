EXPLAINER: Why World Bank is under fire over set of rankings

AP National

By PAUL WISEMAN

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The World Bank has dropped a popular report that ranked countries by how welcoming they are to businesses after allegations that it bowed to pressure from China and other governments. The report is important to many companies and investors around the world: They use the World Bank’s “Doing Business” report to help decide where to invest money, open manufacturing plants or sell products. Eager to attract investment, countries around the world, especially developing economies, have sought to improve their rankings in the World Bank’s report.