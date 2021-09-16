Texas teen posts images of slain family, then kills self

AP National

ARANSAS PASS, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a South Texas teen who said he killed his family and posted graphic images of their bodies on social media killed himself after officers found him at his home. The Aransas Pass police and San Patricio County sheriff’s office said Thursday that they started investigating after being alerted to the images. They say the teen had also threatened to continue the violence at school. Authorities have identified him as 15-year-old William Quince Colburn III. They say he shot himself after they tracked him to the recreational vehicle where he lived. When officers entered, they found Colburn’s body and three others.