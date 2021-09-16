Sequoia National Park’s giant trees at risk as fires grow

AP National

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — More firefighting resources are being brought in to battle two forest fires that have shut down California’s Sequoia National Park and are threatening its ancient trees. A national interagency management team is scheduled to take command of the fires Thursday. The lightning-sparked Colony and Paradise fires covered about 14 square miles on Wednesday. A fire spokesperson says the Colony Fire poses a threat to the Sequoia National Park’s Giant Forest. The grove is home to more than 2,000 giant sequoias. More than 300 firefighters are being aided by helicopters and airplane tankers when smoke conditions allow flights.