One in 538: Map sparks fight over electoral vote in Nebraska

AP National

By GRANT SCHULTE and NICHOLAS RICCARDI

Associated Press

LINCOLN, Nebraska (AP) — Nebraska’s Republican-controlled legislature is considering changes to the congressional map that would give them an edge in a competitive congressional seat — and the presidential election. That’s because Nebraska is one of only two states that divides its Electoral College votes by congressional district. Though President Joe Biden lost the state badly he won one of its five Electoral College votes by winning its Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District. Republicans now propose adding a swath of conservative rural area to the district. They say they’re mainly trying to balance Omaha’s population growth. Democrats say it’s a partisan move.