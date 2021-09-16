Man arrested in fatal shootings of 4 found in Wisconsin SUV

AP National

MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say one suspect has been arrested and a second suspect is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings of four people found in an abandoned SUV in western Wisconsin. Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Byrd says 56-year-old Darren Lee McWright, of St. Paul, Minnesota, who also uses the alias last name of Osborne, is being held in the Ramsey County Jail. Officials say a warrant is out for the other suspect, 38-year-old Antoine Darnique Suggs, who is believed to be in the Twin Cities area and is considered armed and dangerous. Family members say the four victims had been together at a bar Saturday night in St. Paul before a farmer discovered the bodies Sunday in his Dunn County cornfield.