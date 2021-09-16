Japan ruling party begins race to pick Suga successor

AP National

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has kicked off official election campaigning for the new head of the governing Liberal Democratic Party, whose winner is almost assured to become the next prime minister. Four candidates are competing in the Sept. 29 vote to replace outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who bowed out of the race after serving only one year to fill in the job left by his predecessor Shinzo Abe. Their policies focus on anti-coronavirus measures, an economy hobbled by the pandemic and how to deal with China’s role in regional affairs. Unusually for Japan, two women are competing in the race. The only other female challenger was in 2008, when Yuriko Koike, who is currently serving as Tokyo governor, made a run.