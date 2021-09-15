States learning how many Afghan evacuees coming their way

AP National

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has begun notifying governors and state refugee coordinators about how many Afghan evacuees from the first group of nearly 37,000 arrivals are slated to be resettled in their states. According to State Department data obtained by The Associated Press, California is projected to take more arrivals than any other — more than 5,200 people. Alabama is slated to welcome 10, according to U.S. officials. Hawaii, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wyoming as well as the District of Columbia are not slated to resettle anyone from the first group of evacuees who fled during the final days of the chaotic U.S. withdrawal last month.