Prosecutors play R. Kelly tapes as goverment case winds down

AP National

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors at the sex trafficking trial of R. Kelly have played video and audio recordings for the jury they say back up allegations he abused women and girls. Jurors listened to the tapes on Wednesday in federal court in Brooklyn using headphones. The press and public weren’t allowed to listen in. A video feed to the overflow courtroom showed Kelly not wearing the headphones that would have allowed him to listen in. The government case could end as early as Friday, with the R&B singer’s lawyers expected to put on their defense next week. Kelly has denied any wrongdoing.