Indonesian court rules president negligent over pollution

AP National

By NINIEK KARMINI

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesian court has ruled that President Joko Widodo and six top officials have neglected to fulfill citizens’ rights to clean air and has ordered them to improve the poor air quality in the capital. The Central Jakarta District Court panel voted 3-0 in favor of the group of 32 residents of Jakarta who sued Widodo, three Cabinet ministers and the governors of Jakarta, Banten and West Java. The presiding judge said the seven officials have to take serious action to guarantee people’s rights to health by tightening air quality regulations.