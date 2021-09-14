Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 9:11 AM

Justice Dept. curtails agents’ use of ‘no-knock’ warrants

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is curtailing federal agents’ use of “no-knock” warrants – which allow law enforcement agents to enter a home without announcing their presence – and would also prohibit its agents from using chokeholds in most circumstances. The new policy was announced on Tuesday and follows a directive from Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. The limitation on no-knock warrants comes after the March 2020 death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police in her home during a botched raid and whose death led to months of mass protests over racial injustice in policing and the treatment of Black people in the United States.

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content