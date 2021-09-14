Funeral to be held for Indiana Marine killed in Afghanistan

AP National

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) — Services will be held in northern Indiana for a Marine who was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport. Cpl. Humberto Sanchez’s funeral is Tuesday at Life Gate Church in Logansport with the burial to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. The 22-year-old Sanchez from Logansport died in the Aug. 26 attack in Kabul, where he had been transferred after serving as a U.S. embassy guard in Jordan. His body was returned Sunday to his hometown.