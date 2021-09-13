Norway’s center-left gains after vote; climate is key issue

AP National

By JAN M. OLSEN

Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The center-left bloc in Norway seems to have won Monday’s general election. That’s according to the first official projection, which shows that the ruling Conservatives, led by Prime Minister Erna Solberg, would lose power after a campaign dominated by climate change and the future of the Scandinavian country’s oil and gas exploration industry. With a preliminary count of nearly 52% of the vote, the Labor Party and its two allies — the Socialist Left and the euroskeptic Center Party — appear to have won power. The left-leaning side is projected to get 101 seats while the current Conservative government would get 67 of the assembly’s 169 seats. Labor’s chief, 61-year-old Jonas Gahr Stoere, is poised to become Norway’s next leader.