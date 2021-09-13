Long-running ‘COPS’ show revived for Fox Nation service

AP National

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox is reviving the long-running “COPS” television show for its Fox Nation streaming service, and is offering a free one-year subscription to first responders who want to see it. The show that depicts police busts to the memorable “Bad Boys” theme song was seen on the Fox broadcast network for many years, and was most recently on the Paramount cable network. But it was canceled in the wake of the George Floyd killing. The show had received criticism through the years for glorifying questionable police tactics and perpetuation stereotypes. Fox says it will return for a 33rd season on October 1.