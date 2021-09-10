‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ prequel ‘Furiosa’ delayed to 2024

AP National

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

The “Mad Max Fury Road” prequel “Furiosa” isn’t speeding into theaters anytime soon. The film’s release date was pushed back a year to May 24, 2024, Warner Bros. said Friday. It had originally been set for June 2023. George Miller is returning to write and direct the film, which is being touted as Australia’s biggest production ever. “The Queen’s Gambit” star Anya Taylor-Joy is set to play the lead role, which Charlize Theron originated in “Fury Road.” Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also star. The studio also said Friday that the new adaptation of “Salem’s Lot” will hit theaters on Sept. 9, 2022.