Hurricane could hit Mexico’s Los Cabos resorts

Tropical Storm Olaf is growing toward hurricane force on a track toward the Los Cabos resorts at the tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula. The U.S, National Hurricane Center says the storm is likely to bring hurricane conditions to the area overnight. Forecasters say tropical storm force winds are expected to start hitting the tip of the peninsula by the afternoon or evening, making preparations difficult. Olaf may bring 3 to 6 inches of rain to the southern part of the peninsula, with up to 10 inches in isolated spots, creating the danger of floods and mudslides.