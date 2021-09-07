Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 11:13 AM

White House taps populist message as Biden pushes $3.5T plan

By LISA MASCARO
AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is refocusing on his $3.5 trillion “build back better” agenda. The administration in a new memo to Capitol Hill says there is no time to waste passing the package. The urgent appeal comes at a crucial time, with House and Senate lawmakers assembling the package by a Sept. 15 deadline. Biden is trying  to refocus on his core campaign promises after a brutal summer that was punctuated by spiking COVID-19 cases and the withdrawal from Afghanistan. The legislation aims to hike taxes on corporations and the wealthy to help pay for child care, health care and other domestic initiatives.

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content