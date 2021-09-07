Afghan officer rescued from Kabul starts new life in U.S.

AP National

By ALEX SANZ

Associated Press

An Afghan national police officer who narrowly escaped being captured by the Taliban has started a new life in the United States. Mohammad Khalid Wardak spent years working alongside the American military and had to go on the run last month after the Taliban took over Afghanistan. Less than three weeks later, the warrior who once directed resistance against the Taliban from a hospital bed has settled in Washington, D.C. He was widely known in Afghanistan because of his position as police chief in Helmand province and from television appearances, including one in which he challenged the Taliban to a fight.