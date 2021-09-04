Scenes from Week 3 of the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial

AP National

By TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The third week of the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial in New York City saw more accusers, including a man for the first time, making more disturbing allegations. There also was a former assistant who provided a glimpse into how the singer lorded over his inner circle. Defense attorneys for the 54-year-old “I Believe I Can Fly” artist continued to counter by saying his alleged victims had every opportunity to reject him after they say he sexually abused them. Instead, they chose to take advantage of his lavish lifestyle.