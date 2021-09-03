Hurricane Ida victim remembered for her big heart

AP National

LAFITTE, La. (AP) — Emily Boffone used to refer to herself as “Heinz 57” for the way her mixed ethnic heritage, including Indian and Filipino ancestry, reminded her of the brand’s advertised “57 varieties” of products. She was also an amazing cook. But Nora Indovina mostly remembers her mother for the big heart that led her to work tirelessly in support of every charity around. Boffone formed an all-female group called the Harry-ettes that supported the charity endeavors of former Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee’s office. They included annual Cajun ball called a fais-dodo, and a Mardis Gras float that benefited a children’s cancer charity. The 65-year-old was killed on Sunday during Hurricane Ida after she was trapped in her Lafitte, Louisiana, home by floodwaters.