Feds probe NY Tesla crash that killed man changing flat tire

By TOM KRISHER

AP Auto Writer

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency has added another fatality involving a Tesla to the list of crashes it is probing due to the use of partially automated driving systems. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says an investigation team was sent to a July crash on the Long Island Expressway in New York that killed a man. It’s the 10th fatal crash to which the agency has sent a team, nine involving Teslas. The New York Police Department says that early on July 26, a 52-year-old man was hit by a Tesla and killed while changing flat tire on the shoulder of the Long Island Expressway in Queens.