Spanish broadcaster pulls Yanks’ Sterling from flooding car

AP National

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees broadcaster John Sterling was helped out of his flooding car by Spanish radio play-by-play man Rickie Ricardo on Wednesday night after Sterling got stuck trying to drive home after a game. Sterling and Ricardo both called New York’s game at the Los Angeles Angels from Yankee Stadium because the radio crews have not resumed traveling with the team as part of COVID-19 protocols. Ricardo told WFAN the 83-year-old Sterling was the first to leave the stadium after the game concluded around 10 p.m., while Ricardo stayed later for a Spanish postgame show. Ricardo got a call from broadcaster Suzyn Waldman on his drive home saying Sterling needed assistance.