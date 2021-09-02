Search still on for man attacked by gator in Ida floodwaters

AP National

SLIDELL, La. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials are still searching for a man whose arm was ripped off during an alligator attack in the floodwaters of Hurricane Ida. Search crews with a cadaver dog have been looking in vain for traces of 71-year-old Timothy Satterlee. St. Tammany Parish sheriff’s Capt. Lance Vitter says Satterlee’s wife heard splashing on Monday outside their home in the New Orleans suburb of Slidell. Then she saw her husband being attacked by the gator. With their home surrounded by floodwaters, she got in her canoe and went for help, but when she and deputies returned to the house, he was gone.