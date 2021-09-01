Taiwan gets first Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines after long delay

AP National

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan has received its first Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines after a prolonged purchasing process that gave rise to a political blame game with China. Taiwan had been unable to buy the vaccine itself directly from BioNTech, the German company that had partnered with U.S.-based Pfizer to develop the mRNA vaccine. President Tsai Ing-wen accused China of blocking the deal while China denied any interference. Two private companies and Buddhist organization stepped in to buy the vaccines and donate them to Taiwan. The doses that arrived Thursday will be given to 12-17-year-olds. Taiwan has been using AstraZeneca, Moderna and the domestically made Medigen vaccine to give 43% of its population at least one dose.