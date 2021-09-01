No charges for Britney Spears in dispute with housekeeper

AP National

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Britney Spears will face no charges after an allegation from her housekeeper that Spears slapped a phone out of her hand. Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said Wednesday that a possible misdemeanor battery charge was declined based on insufficient evidence a crime had occurred and lack of injury to the housekeeper or of significant damage to the phone. The district attorney says the woman had called authorities after the Aug. 16 dispute with Spears over veterinary care of Spears’ dog. Spears attorney Mathew Rosen said the case was overblown and never should have been investigated.