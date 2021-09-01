After voters embraced mail ballots, GOP states tighten rules

AP National

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE and CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY

Associated Press

Texas has become the latest state where Republicans have rolled back access to voting methods that soared in popularity during last year’s pandemic presidential election. It’s part of a wider GOP effort to tighten voting rules, fueled in part by former President Donald Trump’s falsehoods about widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa and some other GOP-controlled states also have enacted restrictions this year, particularly aimed at mail balloting and early in-person voting. More than 40% of voters cast mail ballots during last fall’s election, a record.