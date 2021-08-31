Bali bomb case at Guantanamo runs into immediate challenges

AP National

By BEN FOX

Associated Press

NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (AP) — Three men held at the Guantanamo Bay detention center were formally charged Tuesday in the 2002 Bali nightclub bombings and other plots in Southeast Asia 18 years after they were taken into U.S. custody. Defense lawyers insisted afterward that the long-delayed arraignment was so flawed it may have to be repeated. The hearing stretched into a second day at the U.S. base in Cuba. They will become an early focus of challenges in the coming weeks. The trial is being held in a secure courthouse encircled by razor wire on the U.S. base in Cuba.