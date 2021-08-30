Malaysia’s new PM self-isolates, misses Cabinet swearing-in

AP National

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s new prime minister has missed the swearing-in ceremony of his Cabinet after coming into contact with someone infected with COVID-19. The prime minister’s office says Ismail Sabri Yaakob has begun self-isolating and will virtually attend Tuesday’s official National Day celebrations. Ismail took office Aug. 21 amid public anger over the previous government’s failure to control a raging pandemic. Daily cases have soared above 20,000 since Aug. 5, with total infections surpassing 1.7 million. Ismail has been criticized for largely reappointing ministers from the previous Cabinet which failed to curb the pandemic despite a seven-month state of emergency and a lockdown since June.